Forest Path Canvas Art Print
The Forest Path Canvas Art Print is great for adding a fresh look to the wall! You’ll love how its natural design gives your space a serene feel. Art measures 20L x 1.25W x 30H in. Distinctively printed on stretched canvas Wrapped edges complete the look Features landscape subject Hues of gray, blue, and ivory Weight: 2.3 lbs. Comes ready for wall mount; no additional hanging hardware required Care: Dust with a soft, dry cloth. This item is available at Kirklands.com only, not available in stores. Please note: this item cannot be shipped to APO/FPO addresses.