A mother is the first friend you make as soon as you arrive into the world. Let your mother know how you feel this mother’s day with one of Latitude Run Forest Hills Mother Mom Forever My Friend Heat Reveal Ceramic Coffee Mug. When filled with hot liquid, the image reveals as “first my Mother, forever my Friend” in a delightful rosy pink garnished with floral accents. Add hot liquid to this heat reveal, black mug to transform the exterior and watch as the hidden image is revealed. While this mug may be used in the dishwasher or microwave, for the longest lasting and highest quality product, the Latitude Run strongly recommends it.