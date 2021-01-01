Foreside Home & Garden White Braided Geometric Pattern Handwoven 18x18 Decorative Cotton Throw Pillow with Hand Tied Fringe

18” size is perfect for layering or for use as a solo accent pillow. Spot clean only. A modern design done in a neutral, rustic color palette. A two-tone woven base and braided pattern with thick fringe trim. These textiles are handwoven and handcrafted in India. Handloomed by artisans using techniques passed down through generations. Each of our textiles are touched by hand, giving a quality craftsmanship that shows. Not only are they intricately handloomed, but most of the attachments such as fringe, tassels, braiding, and poms are attached by hand.