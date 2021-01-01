From avenger work boots
Avenger Work Boots Foreman Black Composite Toe EH Oxford - 7117
Advertisement
The AvengerÂ® Foreman Black Composite Toe EH Oxford - 7117 works shoes feature a tough full grain leather upper, reliable safety toe protection, and a slip-resistant outsole to keep you comfortable and stable all workday long. Style number: 7117 (Black). Lace-up work shoes with a composite safety toe that meets or exceeds ASTM 2413-18 I/C and EH (electrical hazard) safety ratings. No Exposed Metal footwear design ensures that there are no exposed components of the footwear that will scratch or mark any working surface, offering less risk of damage to them. Breathable textile lining for a comfortable fit. Removable dual-density insole provides excellent underfoot comfort and support. Direct-attach PU midsole for added comfort and shock absorption. Slip-resistant PU rubber outsole with a Mark II Slip Rating of .35. Imported. Measurements: Weight: 1 lb 5 oz Product measurements were taken using size 8.5, width D - Medium. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.