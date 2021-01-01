From marmot
Marmot Fordham Jacket
Advertisement
Be a legendary outdoorsman and take on any journey with the Fordham Jacket! Regular fit is eased, but not sloppy, and perfect for any activity. MemBrain shell provides waterproof, breathable protection that wicks away internal condensation. 700 fill power down with down defender. Zip-off hood. Stand collar extends protection. Front zip opening with a snap-button overlay allows increased and adjustable ventilation. Long sleeves with micro-fleece interior hook-and-loop cuffs. Flap chest pockets. Zip hand pockets. Inner zip media pocket. Straight back yoke. Straight hemline with elastic drawcord. Logo hit at left chest and back right shoulder. Shell 1: 100% nylon; Shell 2: 49% nylon, 33% polyester, 18% cotton; Lining: 100% polyester; Insulation: Duck down. Machine wash, tumble dry. Imported. Measurements: Length: 30 in Product measurements were taken using size MD. Please note that measurements may vary by size.