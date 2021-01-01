Kenneth Jay Lane for the Barbara Bush Foundation Bb Pearl Nacklace

In 1989, former First Lady Barbara Bush launched the Foundation For Family Literacy, the nation's leading advocate for family literacy. The Foundation provides access to early childhood education for preschoolers and adult literacy programs for their parents. In celebration of its 25th anniversary, Kenneth Jay Lane has partnered with his longtime friend Barbara Bush to create the Bb Pearl Necklace. 10% of the purchase price will go directly to the Barbara Bush Foundation to help increase literacy rates throughout the country. Made in United States