For Thanksgiving And Fall Season - Pattern Autumn Mushrooms Tote Bag

Great accessory idea for autumn leaves lovers who loves aesthetic accessoires. If you search for pattern autumn decoration grab this cool cottagecore design for winter season. This pretty flowers graphic of fall leaves is perfect to enjoy thanksgiving. Perfect for mushroom and acorn fans who wait for autumn season. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.