From l'occitane
For Starters Skincare Set
Advertisement
Unsure about where to start with skincare? Well, first things first! Get into the swing of things with our set boasting award winners, best sellers, and our top picks for the first signs of visible aging. This set contains: Immortelle Precious Cream Net Wt. 0.28 oz., Oil-to-Milk Facial Make-Up Remover 1 fl.oz., Immortelle Overnight Reset Oil-in-Serum 0.17 fl.oz., Immortelle Hydration & Glow Sheet Mask Net Wt. 0.9 oz., L'Occitane Pouch.. About this range: Gift a piece of Provence with up to 30% off L’OCCITANE’S exclusive selection of iconic collections, limited edition gifts and delightful petite treats for the perfect presents to spread joy and delight around you.