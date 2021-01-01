From out from under

Out From Under For Keeps Bra Top

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Forever and always, this Out From Under bra top provides seamless stretch comfort and lovely layering support. Made of signature seamless fabric with an allover embroidered hearts design, in a cropped silhouette with a scoop neck and back and elastic shoulder straps. Content + Care. 63% Polyamide, 31% polyester, 6% elastane Machine wash ImportedSize + Fit. Item shown is size XS/S Please note, this style stretches to a body-hugging fit and appears smaller in flat photos

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com