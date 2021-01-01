From ovarian cancer awareness by jamm graphic prints co
Teal For Aunt Ovarian Cancer Awareness Heart Cheetah Graphic Tote Bag
I wear teal for my Aunt Ovarian cancer awareness graphic heart with cheetah leopard print teal ribbon with sayings quotes on it. Cute trendy Ovarian cancer awareness products things gifts & accessories for loved ones to join her support squad & fight. Clothing apparel for family a special relative girl lady woman female fighter to give faith hope love & strength. Uplifting keepsake for cancer patients care package for September Ovarian cancer awareness month in remembrance & in memory of her battle. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.