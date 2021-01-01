Lets Eat Trash And Get Hit By A Car for a Opossum Care Fan Tote Bag

Lets Eat Trash And Get Hit By A Car made for any Opossum Care Fan who loves a lot of trah and sarcasm especially as an opossum lover lets get trashed. Lets Eat Trash And Get Hit By A Car perfect for any Opossum Care Fan 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.