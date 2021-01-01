Scotland Football Gifts Football Soccer National Team Tartan Army Scotland Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor

Scotland Football Flag design for men, women, boys, girls, kids features the Saltire and the silhouette of a player in distressed grunge style. Perfect for watching the Scotland national team play friendlies, in tournaments or just to show your love of Scottish football. Makes a great gift idea for dad, husband, brother, wife, son, and any footie fan. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only