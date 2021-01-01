Football Ring Toss Game

Advertisement
The score is tied, it?s fourth and long, and there are 10 seconds left on the clock. One Hail Mary pass will win it all and secure your spot among history?s greatest. Capture the excitement of football without experiencing any unnecessary roughness with this wall-mounted ring-toss challenge. Simple to set up and easy to love, the game puts your hand-eye coordination to the test as you connect a ring (the ball) to its corresponding hook (your wide receiver). Better start practicing that end-zone dance. Made in China.