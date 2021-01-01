Sports Legendz Football Hot Pink & White Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor

Do you LOVE football? Are you a ball player, coach, or the biggest fan out there? You will absolutely love this awesome design. Make a big hit and show everyone your favorite sport in style. Show off your love of the game in style. Makes a fantastic football gift idea for birthdays, holiday gifts, and stocking stuffers. Makes a terrific football gift for boys, men, girls, and women. Grab one for you and one for a teammate or friend! 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only