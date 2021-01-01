Kiinde Foodii Baby Food and Formula Storage, Disposable Squeeze Pouches for Homemade Purees, Easy and Convenient Food Maker System for Babies and Toddlers (20 Pack)

Fill-your-own Squeeze Snacks for quick and easy meals on the go! Puree your own healthy baby meals using your blender, pour into the wide-mouthed Foodii Filler, then squeeze the Filler to fill these Foodii Pouches with healthy, nutritious snacks, mess-free! Multiple feeding options - attach Foodii Snack Spouts or soft silicone Squeeze Spoons to Foodii Pouches for quick, mess-free feeding on the go! Eliminate dirty dishes - pouches can be discarded (recycled!) after use. Snack Spouts and Squeeze Spoons can be re-used for future feedings, and are dishwasher, steam, and microwave safe. Squeeze Snacks promote independent feeding, and help to develop dexterity through the early use of utensils. Kiinde Foodii Squeeze Snack Pouches and breastmilk storage Twist Pouches are completely inter-compatible. Either type of pouch can be connected to breast pumps, Active Latch Nipples, Snack Spouts, and Squeeze Spoons.