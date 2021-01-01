From ninja
Ninja Foodi NeverStick Essential 2 1/2-Quart Saucepan with Glass Lid, oven safe to 500°F, C10225
Ninja™ Foodi™ NeverStick™ Cookware will NEVER stick, chip, or flake. NeverStick cookware is created at a max temperature of 30,000°F. Traditional nonstick cookware is created at a max temperature of 900°F, so they can rapidly lose nonstick. NeverStick Technology ensures the extremely durable, textured Ninja exclusive nonstick coating is metal utensil safe and enables excellent food release day after day without sticking. Lid, handles, and nonstick coating are all oven safe up to 500°F. Easily go from stovetop to oven to finish cooking meats, brown toppings, or bake like you can in cast iron. Lightweight, pressed stainless steel handle allows for oven use up to 500°F. Double-riveted for strength and maneuverability. Medium-gauge 3.3 mm aluminum base for heat retention. Uniquely designed to distribute metal thickness throughout the pan for even heat distribution and hot-spot prevention, so food cooks quickly and evenly. This cookware has a glossy black exterior that is easy to clean. Sear like you can in stainless steel. Plus sauté, shallow fry, boil, steam, deep fry, and braise. No need to cook with oil or butter. Designed to withstand high-heat cooking and aggressive scrubbing. Fully backed by the Ninja NeverStick lifetime warranty. *When used as directed. Lifetime based on 5 years. Dishwasher safe. Free of PFOA, cadmium, and lead. All range capable: gas, electric, glass ceramic, and induction. The tempered glass lid has a 4-mm-thick stainless steel rim, prevents splatter, and locks in moisture while ensuring maximum visibility.