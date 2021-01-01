Ninja Foodi NeverStick 10.25" and 12" Skillets with Lids - Black

From ninja
Ninja Foodi NeverStick 10.25" and 12" Skillets with Lids Ninja Foodi NeverStick Cookware never sticks, chips, or flakes. With a heavy-gauge aluminum base for improved heat retention, it's uniquely designed to prevent hot spots, so food cooks quickly and evenly. This premium cookware has an extremely durable shot-blasted, hard-anodized exterior that resists scratches like stainless steel. And the sleek tempered glass lids, with thick stainless steel rims, prevent splatter and lock in moisture while ensuring maximum visibility. You can sear, sauté, griddle, pan fry, shallow fry, deep fry, boil, steam, braise, bake, roast, and broil. No need to cook with oil or butter. Free of PFOA, cadmium, and lead. What You Get 12" Skillet with lid 10.25" Skillet with lid User guide Manufacturer's 5-year limited warranty