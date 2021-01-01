Baby Brezza Food Storage Pouch

Baby Brezza Easy Fill Pouch System - Need a place to store all that delicious homemade baby food? With the Baby Brezza Easy Fill Pouch System, you’ll have the easiest baby food pouches to fill and to clean, thanks to the large side opening and simple-to-use funnel. The funnel fits right into the side opening, holding the pouch in place while you pour purees directly from your One Step Baby Food Maker bowl. Carefully close the leak-proof zipper and enjoy! The pouches are food and freezer safe, and hold up to 7 ounces of food.