Zwilling Food Storage Containers White/Grey - Fresh & Save Small Rectangular Plastic Vacuum Box
Fresh & Save Small Rectangular Plastic Vacuum Box. Keep meals and snacks ready for enjoyment with this handy plastic container that utilizes a vacuum pump to keep items fresh for days at a time. Whether you're packing lunches or meal prepping for the week, everyone can appreciate having their prepared meals tasting and smelling fresher.FeaturesMade of lightweight and break-proof BPA-free plastic Freezer safe, microwave safe (without vacuum seal), and dishwasher safeAll sizes are nested for easy storageContainer lids feature double seal to create a perfect sealFor use with the Fresh & Save vacuum pumpKeep food fresh up to five times longerProduct Details6.1'' W x 3.35'' H x 2.76'' DPump not includedBPA-free plastic / siliconeHolds 10 oz.Imported