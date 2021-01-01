BCC Cow Shirts & Milk Cows Farmer Gifts Food First Things Later Foodie Nerd Geek Pizza Cow Farmer Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor

Food First Things Later Foodie Nerd Geek Pizza Cow Farmer Design shows a kawaii anime comic graphic of a cow eating pizza, burger, cookies, cake, candy, donuts and other snacks. Perfect Outfit for fans of cows and food. Perfect gift for farmer, foodie, food lover, cook, baker, nerd, geek, gamer, introvert, anime fan, teacher, student, who love eating, cooking, baking, cows, heifer, sarcastic jokes and nerdy puns. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only