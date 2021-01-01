From munchkin
Munchkin Food Adventure Dining Set - Purple
Advertisement
Let the culinary journey begin! Picky eater or not, expanding a kid's palate can feel downright impossible. Our travel-themed Food Adventure Splash Big Kid Dining Set is a cute and creative way to get little ones to try new things -- and put new foods on the map (literally). Awaken curious taste buds with fun activities designed to encourage adventurous eating, plus big-kid dinnerware and utensils to make them feel even more worldly and grown up. The included Food Adventure map, passport and stickers encourage kids to explore new and healthy eats from around the world. They'll love “pinning” the new foods they try and sharing their personal foodie adventures with family and friends. Delicious destinations await, so grab that passport and say bonjour to a tasty new world! Color: Purple. Pattern: Solid.