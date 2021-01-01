Fondue Pot Electric, Stainless Steel Fondue Pot Set,1500W Electric Chocolate & Cheese Fondue Set with Two Pots, Electric Fondue Pot Serve 8 Persons.

Best Quality Guranteed. Elegant designed stainless steel outer pot, removable ceramic inner pot and 8 stainless steel forks with heat resistant handles in various color ends 2500ml stainless steel pot, 1000ml removable ceramic pot, perfect size to serve a family Features a rotary heat control, turns to the perfect temperature to melt cheese or chocolate recipe It uses North America Standard Electricity, 120 V 60 Hz 1500W, ETL Certified Stainless Steel Chocolate & Cheese Fondue Cooking Set by. Model number AR-89002