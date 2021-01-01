Furniture of America Fonda 1-Drawer End Table with USB Outlet, Glossy White

Raised on a firm X-shaped steel base finished in stunning chrome, this rectangular glossy white side table compels attention. The open and airy frame allows space to breathe and provides sufficient room to position it at your lap when snacking on the couch. A crystal knob on the drawer front adds a layer of glam touch, while the USB outlet located at the back provides a modern functional feature. The versatile modern design makes it work as either an end table in the living room or a nightstand in the bedroom. Two color variations available: glossy white and light gray.