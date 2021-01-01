Folly Island Fishing Diving Surfing Gifts Folly Island Palm Tree Swimming Scuba Novelty Gift SC Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor

If you love Folly Island in South Carolina, this gift is perfect. Great for the holidays, Christmas, or any time you need to escape to warm weather! Perfect for rowing, boating, fishing, travelling, vacation, souvenir, hiking, biking, and sailing. A great gift addition to your nautical, beach, fishing, scuba or snorkeling supplies, this Folly Island, SC gift is perfect for wearing to a beach, in town or out on a boat. Enjoy your time at Folly Island with this South Carolina palm tree beach gift! 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only