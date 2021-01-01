Gifts & Beads Follow your Dreams Motivational Inspirational Positive quote Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor

This is awesome Shirt portrays the phrase Follow your dreams, in a colorful Dream catcher in a moon shape. is a versatile must-have for every lady's wardrobe. Wear it to work or play, or dress it up with a blazer or sweater and wear it out to dinner. Great birthday or Christmas present. Follow that dream for girls, Follow your dreams for women, follow your dreams little one. follow the shirt of your dreams. A motivation gift for women, motivational quotes, motivational quotes for work. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only