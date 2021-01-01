From gracie oaks
Folkston L-Shape Desk
Get inspired in your home office when you add the beautiful style and modern design of this L-shaped desk. This home office desk offers a spacious top surface that provides you with the room you need for all your must-have office supplies like your laptop, stacks of folders, an accent lamp, and your hot cup of coffee. This office desk features a file drawer with full extension slides that holds letter-size hanging files to help keep you organized. This L-shaped desk offers cubbyhole storage and a lower shelf for additional storage of all your office needs. Keep cords and wires organized with its desktop grommet holes and pass-throughs. This home office desk is finished on all sides for versatile placement throughout your home. Finished in Split Oak and detailed with Soft Black accents and attractive hardware, this beautiful desk will have you feeling ready to work.