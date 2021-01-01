From zipcode design
Folkston Desk
Advertisement
Create work from home space in small and medium-sized rooms with the Folkston Computer Desk. Make the most of this piece’s versatility by using it as a desk, vanity, or console table in the office, den, or living room. Able to support up to 100 lbs., it’s great for holding your laptop, important paperwork, desk lamp, and family photos. The beautiful finish coupled with the metal hairpin-style legs adds an updated, modern look. The Desk ships flat to your door and minimal assembly is required. Simply attach the 4 legs to start using your Desk. Color (Top/Frame): Distressed Gray/Black