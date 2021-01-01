From lark manor
Folkes 9-Pc Dining Room Set - 8 Kitchen Parson Chairs And 1 Modern Rectangular Cement Dining Table Top With Button Tufted Chair Back - Wire Brushed Bl
Advertisement
Lark Manorâ¢ - 9-pc kitchen table set: Our dining table set includes 8 mid century parson dining room chairs and 1 wooden dining table. This breakfast table has a rectangular table top and wonderful legs. The hardwood structure and soft padded back ensure that these kitchen parson chairs sturdiness and offers decent support to your back, in addition to their ideal size these urban style chairs are trouble-free to put together and easy to rearrange. These simple but charming upholstered dining chairs will add ambiance and style to your dining room. Give your home a pop of chic style with this must-have dining room set. A contemporary twist on a classic design, this eye-catching dining room table set design will liven up any timeless appeal. Just by switching out your chairs and wood dining table, you can effortlessly refresh your dining space. This dining table set is very easy to assemble. You only need around 1 hour to build this dining room table set. This kitchen dining set comes with all the necessary hardware to assemble this dining room table set. These kitchen parson chairs are easy to carry or move around. Enjoy with Lark Manorâ¢! Features: Fabric color: Blue. Rectangular table top color: Cement Mid century dining chairs dimensions are 41'' H x 19'' W x 22'' D. Wood dining table dimensions are: 72'' L x 40'' W x 30'' H. Included in the package: 1 fabulous rectangular table and 8 gorgeous padded parson chairs.