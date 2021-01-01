From eileen fisher
Eileen Fisher Folk 2
Get back to basics in the Eileen Fisher Folk 2. Classic slip on sandal with flat outsole. 2 straps on upper provide a secure fit. Adjustable hook and loop closure on second strap on upper. Upper, lining, and insole made of leather material. Synthetic outsole. Imported. Measurements: Weight: 8 oz Product measurements were taken using size 9, width B - Medium. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.