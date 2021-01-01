From evenflo
Evenflo Folio Travel System, Meridian
FULL FEATURED TRAVEL SYSTEM: This elegant travel system comes complete with Evenflo's Rollover Tested LiteMax Infant Car Seat and stay-in-car base that accommodates infant and children from 4-35 pounds (Stroller maximum weight is 50 pounds) FOLDS ⅓ THE SIZE FOR PARENT'S CONVENIENCE: This full-size luxury travel system uses an "N" accordion style fold and compacts to ⅓ the size of traditional full-size strollers with easy one-hand operation EASY RIDE FOR YOUR BABY OR TODDLER: The Evenflo Folio Travel System features new Cruiser Tires to provide your child with a smooth ride, while also making the stroller effortless to push with its ergonomic handles.Full coverage canopy with window LIGHTWEIGHT AND EASY TO CARRY CAR SEAT: The extremely lightweight design equipped with a padded, ergonomic handle featured in the LiteMax Infant Car Seat is uniquely crafted to make carrying your infant or newborn as comfortable as possible ADDITIONAL FEATURES: 1 hand stroller fold up, folds to ⅓ the size, easy infant car seat transfer that moves from base to stroller with one secure click, storage, large 3-panel canopy, multiple recline positions, and flex-hold parent cup