Folio Table Lamp by Hubbardton Forge - Color: Cream - Finish: Polished - (272920-1024)

The Folio Table Lamp from Hubbardton Forge features a highly sculptural â€œleaf â€œof forge textured steel suspended between a substantial hand-forged wrought iron, round base and its fabric shade. Its organic design and contemporary aesthetics make it ideal for modern living rooms, bedrooms and offices. Folio is offered in all Hubbardton Forge's indoor metal finishes, and with a variety of fabric shade options to choose from, the combinations are endless. Provides ambient and diffused illumination. Offered with incandescent or fluorescent lamping options. Representing forty years of hand-made, Vermont-forged designs, Hubbardton Forge offers timeless lighting solutions that are built to last. Color: Cream. Finish: Black, Tags: Wrought Iron Lighting