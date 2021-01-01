Folio LED Linear Suspension Light by Hubbardton Forge - Color: Polished - Finish: Polished - (137687-1018)

The Folio LED Linear Suspension Light from Hubbardton Forge is an expressive piece underlined by its dancing metal ribbons. 2 metal rods serve to suspend the piece while also acting as a framing device. Hand-forged steel ribbons fold onto each other, emphasizing a sense of dynamic movement. A slim rectangular segment houses its brilliant LEDs. The LEDs produce a neat downlight that highlights the form of the ribbons. The piece provides stylized lighting to dining room tables and kitchen islands. Representing forty years of hand-made, Vermont-forged designs, Hubbardton Forge offers timeless lighting solutions that are built to last. Color: Polished. Finish: Vintage Platinum, Tags: Wrought Iron Lighting