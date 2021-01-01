Costway Brown Folding Plastic Chaise Outdoor Lounge Chair 5-Position Adjustable Recliner

Are you still be disturbed by the hard sitting chair while feeling tired after long-time sitting. Are worried about no place to relax while outdoor for travel. Our comfortable folding lounge chair is perfect for sunbathing or napping on the balcony, backyard, garden, etc. Combined with premium PP material and sturdy triangle frame, this lounge chair is durable to be used all year round. Ergonomic backrest can be adjusted to 5 different positions to meet your different needs and provide you with a comfortable experience. in addition, with 2 big wheels at the back, it is easy for you to move it around. Most importantly, you can fold this lounge for quick and easy storage and space saving.