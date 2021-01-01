TRADEMARK GAMES INC Gray Folding Ottoman Storage Bench

Add an extra seat, storage, and a place to kick up your feet in any room with the Folding Ottoman Storage Bench by Weymouth Home. This 30-inch-long storage trunk is made from MDF wood covered in an attractive gray faux leather, a tufted lid that offers comfortable seating, a collapsible design for compact storage when not in use, a weight capacity of 500-pounds as a bench, and it can hold up to 50-pounds in the storage compartment. This ottoman bench is both compact and roomy, it has enough space for throw pillows, blankets, or magazines, yet plenty of space to kick your feet up after a long day.