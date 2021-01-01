From cubiker
Folding Manual Treadmill Home Fitness Run Working Machine
Advertisement
Description: Non-electric treadmill. The mechanical walking machine drives the flywheel to run according to the inertia of the footsteps, without plugging in electricity, which is more energy-saving and environmentally-friendly. Comprehensive training walking machine. Three different exercise methods, two people can exercise at the same time. Strong and stable suction cup: strong suction, more stable and safe during exercise. Suitable for smooth floors such as tiles and floors. Walking Machine: Full Body Exercise Supine board: abdominal Machine: Beautiful legs and thin waist create S curve Product size: 105x110x45 cm / 41.3x13.3x17.7 in Package size: 120x59.5x19cm / 47.2x23.4x7.5 in Gross weight: 19kg / 41.9lb Running belt area: 100x35cm / 39.3x13.8 in Adjustable height: 105-120cm / 41.3-47.2 in