From easyfashion

Easyfashion Folding Futon Sofa Bed Convertible Fabric Futon Couch with cup holders, Beige

$212.50 on sale
($279.00 save 24%)
In stock
Buy at walmartusa

Description

Complete your living room look in that understated yet contemporary design with this multifunctional convertible futon couch. Crafted from a manufactured wood frame, polyester fabric covering, foam fill, and strong metal spring, this convertible futon bed features a flexible folding contraption to lock the back at 2 tilt angles for reading and lounging or lay flat as a comfy platform bed. With solid construction, it can easily hold up to 350kg/772lb. The tufted fabric upholstery and neutral solid coloring can perfectly blend with any style of home décor.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com