Easyfashion Folding Futon Sofa Bed Convertible Fabric Futon Couch with cup holders, Beige

Complete your living room look in that understated yet contemporary design with this multifunctional convertible futon couch. Crafted from a manufactured wood frame, polyester fabric covering, foam fill, and strong metal spring, this convertible futon bed features a flexible folding contraption to lock the back at 2 tilt angles for reading and lounging or lay flat as a comfy platform bed. With solid construction, it can easily hold up to 350kg/772lb. The tufted fabric upholstery and neutral solid coloring can perfectly blend with any style of home décor.