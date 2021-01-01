From klapprad 20 zoll shop
Folding Bike Retro 20 Inch T-Shirt Gift Kalmit Schopp T-Shirt
Advertisement
Folding bike our hobby. Retro Only original with joint. 20 inches and without circuit. A real antique piece of jewellery. Ideal for cycling trips to the calmit even 24 hours on the track. Always with a moustache. Style must be. Bicycle. Retro Bicycle Folding bike T-shirt for all those who love the Palatine Forest and the Calmit. Who know the train in Schopp and like to ride with the folding bike. Whether with click pedals or fox tail. We are cool even when the king comes from Ludwigshafen. For cyclists. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem