Costway Folding Back Adjustable Aluminum Rattan Patio Outdoor Lounge Chair without Cushion Recliner with Wheels in Brown

Featuring the seven back tilting positions, this patio lounge chair can be adjusted to satisfy your different needs. With two flexible wheels on both sides, the chaise chair can be easily moved from patio to garden as you like, reducing a little bulkiness. And the curve of armrest on the both side fits your body line and allow a better enjoyment of sunbathing.Crafted from the weather-resistant PE rattan and heavy-duty aluminum frame, this is stable and durable enough to hold up to 385 lbs.Adopting the cross-over weaving craftsmanship with brown glossy finish, this with wheels will be the eye-catching addition in your backyard, patio, poolside or garden.