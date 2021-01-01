Brookside Foldable Square Black Faux Leather Storage Ottoman Bench with Channel Tufting

Perfect to provide extra seating for large gatherings or to rest your feet on, this versatile storage ottoman is just what you need to complete your living space. Shipped in a box right to your front door, simply unfold the storage bottom, add the thickly padded lid, and fill it with toys, magazines, blankets, or anything else you like to keep handy. With simple channel tufting and an upholstered fabric finish, this storage ottoman is not only useful, but it also looks good in any room, too. Durably constructed to hold up to 220 lbs. with a 15 in. x 15 in. x 15 in. cube shape, this storage ottoman is built to serve all your household needs for years to come. Color: Black Faux Leather.