Foldable Mobile Tray Computer Desk Sofa Bed Side Table Laptop Table

The ergonomically designed curved recess prevents chest discomfort, round table corner design, anti-bumping and safer.Thickened 12mm environmentally-friendly table top plate, stable structure, wear-resistant and scratch-resistant, waterproof and odor-free. The card slot design can be used to place mobile phones, tablets, pens, etc., releasing your hands and making video chat more convenient. The W-shaped table legs have good stability, and the market is made of bold high-quality steel pipes. It has strong bearing capacity and good durability. It is also designed with non-slip cotton pad to avoid scratching the bed sheets and carpets. It avoids harsh noise when it comes into contact with the ground. Easy to fold, store against the wall, no space.