Foldable Drying Rack With Standing Hanging Rack, Multifunctional Large Airing Area For Shoes And Hangers, Applicable To Balcony, Dressing Room, Bedroo

Compared with other similar products on the market, thefeatures an extra standing drying rail that offers more choices for you to hang your laundry. The bottom two layers of horizontal drying racks support hanging your towels, scarves, bed linens, shirts, etc. The top drying rail can dry your coat and bed linens. The shoe racks at the bottom can dry your sport shoes and sandals. The drying stand uses premium metal material and plastic connectors that are solid and durable. The lifespan is longer than regular products on the market. Perfect geometric design distributes clothes with ample and even space. Sound airing renders a fresh scent to the laundry of your family. The product can hang a maximum load of 25 kg. The drying stand can keep standing steadily even when bearing a heavy laundry load.