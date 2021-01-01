From urban shop
Urban Shop Foldable 2 Tier Computer Desk, Marble/Silver
NO TOOLS ASSEMBLY: Waste no time setting up your new desk! Easy to assemble and no tools or supervision required. All you need to do is open the frame and let the top fall into place. STURDY AND STABLE DESIGN: This Compact Folding Desk is made with a durable steel frame that will support you while working or studying or long hours. Since the desk is already assembled, you don’t need to worry about uneven pieces or missing parts! Perfect for your daily workspace use, this desk holds up to 33 lbs. COMPACT SIZE FOR ANY SPACE: This desk is perfect for creating a work station for small spaces in any room of the house. The folding design also allows you to easily collapse and store when not in use. Perfect use for kids, rooms, bedrooms, offices, kitchens and dining rooms. CONTEMPORARY DESIGNS: Functional and decorative, these desks are available in a variety of finishes to match your style and taste. Choose the one that best compliments your room or simply your tase. PRODUCT DETAILS: When open desk measures 30.3"W x 24.4'D x 34.65"H (at highest point). Desk collapses flat and can be easily stored when not in use.