From octavio amado
Octavio Amado Fold Topaze LED Pendant Light - Color: White
Advertisement
Origami-inspired luminary. The Fold Topaze LED Pendant by Octavio Amado brings the ancient traditional art to modern spaces. The geometric panels made of fireproof PVC are connected and folded together to create this three-dimensional structure with artisanal detailing. This translucent shade houses an energy-efficient LED bulb within that emits soft, diffused light to illuminate the setting. Suspended from a thin cable, this fixture brings an aura of excitement to living rooms, office lobbies, and dining spaces. Shape: Abstract. Finish: White