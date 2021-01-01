Octavio Amado Fold Saphir LED Pendant Light - Color: White

Bringing sharp focus to stunning angles. The Fold Saphir LED Pendant by Octavio Amado adds an air of drama to your decor. Geometrical modules are connected to create this origami-inspired structure. This fixture is made from translucent, fireproof PVC and is suspended from a slender contrast cord. The shade houses an energy-efficient LED lamp that produces a soft, inviting glow. Hang it as a solo piece to create a focal point or in clusters or rows to make a stunning impact. Shape: Abstract. Finish: White