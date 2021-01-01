Octavio Amado Fold Diamant LED Pendant Light - Color: White

The beauty of Japanese paper art captured in a dynamic luminary composition. The Fold Diamant LED Pendant by Octavio Amado brings sculptured illumination to any space in your home. This origami-inspired structure is built by connecting fireproof PVC modules. The translucent shade is equipped with a single LED light source that produces ambient, soft glow. Hang this fixture as an individual piece or in groups in living rooms, dining spaces, and kitchens to create dynamic focal points. Shape: Diamond. Finish: White