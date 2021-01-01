Buy the Silver Foil Number Balloon by Celebrate It™ at Michaels. com. Instantly beautify your party décor with this silver-colored balloon by Celebrate It. Instantly beautify your party décor with this silver-colored balloon by Celebrate It. You can team this pretty balloon with other letter or number balloons to create a customized display that's perfect for birthdays, anniversaries and more. Details: Silver Available in 0 through 9 34" | Silver Foil Number Balloon by Celebrate It™ | Numeral 3 | 34 in | Michaels®