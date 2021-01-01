Advertisement
Throw an explosive Minecraft birthday party with our TNT Minecraft Party Balloons. For Minecraft themed party supplies, shop Michaels. com. Your party will be exploding with style thanks to our Foil Minecraft Balloons! These 18-inch helium balloons are shaped just like a TNT block and will surely make your Minecraft birthday party look awesome. Fill each self-sealing foil balloon with helium, then tie it to the guest-of-honor's chair. Or, combine the pair of balloons with other solid latex balloons on a weight to create a totally cool balloon bouquet. Craft the perfect party - shop the rest of our Minecraft themed party supplies! Details: 2 Minecraft Foil Balloons Birthday Balloons measure 18" when fully inflated (ships flat) Helium-quality and self-sealing for convenient inflation Fill balloon with helium or air via a hand-pump Ideal for a Minecraft themed birthday party Combine with other Minecraft party supplies | 18" Foil Minecraft Balloons, 2ct By Unique | Michaels®