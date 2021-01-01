Foil Heart Balloon, Red, 18in

Express all your love with our classic Foil Red Heart Balloon. You can inflate this helium-quality heart balloon and tie it solo to a party table, chair, or balloon weight for a pop of romantic charm. Or create a beautiful balloon bouquet or table centerpiece by combining it with other assorted latex and foil balloons. This ruby red heart balloon measures 18 inches when fully inflated and is perfect for a birthday party or Valentine's Day party. Shop our other red heart party supplies to complete your sweet party theme.