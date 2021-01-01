From mainstays
Mainstays Gold Foil 18" x 18" Decorative Love Pillow
Liven up your decor with this Mainstays Love Pillow. This 18" x 18" pillow has a stylish reversible feature. The front of the pillow features the word "love" in a gold foil design, while the reverse features cute gold foil hearts that will brighten up any room. Use this polyester pillow to give a modern shine to your bedroom or living room. The neutral metallic will pair well with many other home designs and give a bright accent to any room. The dramatic gold foil will give any space a bright and fun look.