Advertisement
Make your 25th wedding anniversary party pop with this shiny Silver 25 Anniversary Foil Balloon. For more 25th anniversary party supplies, shop Michaels. com. Add extra charm to your anniversary with this Foil Silver Cheers to 25 Years Anniversary Balloon. Measuring 18 inches, this round foil balloon features silver polka dots and "Cheers to 25 Years" text, making it perfect for decorating a 25th anniversary party. Pump up this helium balloon and add it to a balloon bouquet, or tie it solo to an anniversary gift box. Add more silver party decorations and 25th anniversary party supplies to celebrate your silver anniversary. Details: 1 Foil Silver Cheers to 25 Years Anniversary Balloon 25th Anniversary Balloon measures 18" when fully inflated (ships flat) Add this helium-quality balloon to a balloon bouquet Self-seals for easy inflation Great for a 25th wedding anniversary Combine with more silver anniversary party supplies | Foil Silver Cheers to 25 Years Anniversary Balloon, 18" By Unique | Michaels®